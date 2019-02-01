NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Photo released of baby abandoned in London park as police urge mother to seek help

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 07:27 AM

Police have released an image of the newborn girl abandoned in an east London park as freezing temperatures and snow hit the capital.

The baby was discovered in Newham as temperatures plummeted late on Thursday night and taken to a hospital in east London.

The infant was said to be in a stable condition on Friday morning, while the photo showed she had been hooked up to an intravenous drip and monitoring equipment.

We are growing increasingly concerned for your welfare...It is really important that we know that you are safe.

Meanwhile police said they were growing “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of the baby’s mother.

Scotland Yard said she may be in urgent need of medical attention and urged her to contact police or the ambulance service.

Appealing directly to the mother, Inspector Shane Clarke of the North East Command Unit said: “It is really important that we know that you are safe.

“I would also urge anyone who has information that could help us to reunite this baby with her mother to come forward.”

The force said it was called to reports of an abandoned baby at a park area close to Roman Road and Saxon Road at around 10.15pm.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the infant was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the mother was asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD7825/31JAN or Tweet @MetCC.

- Press Association


Related Articles

Jeremy Corbyn almost late for meeting on bus services after his does not turn up

Calls to resume search for Sala's missing plane grow as family head to UK

‘Natasha’s law’ on food labels is about saving lives, says allergy girl’s father

UK police investigate discovery of human bone in Primark socks

More in this Section

Venezuela opposition leader says security forces came to wife’s apartment

Britain to benefit from EU-Japan trade deal for just 57 days

US restaurant owner bans customers wearing Make America Great Again caps

Leopard injures four after rampage in village in India


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: This could get me kicked out off the WhatsApp group, Posh Cork Doctors Who Like a Drink

Inspiring next generation of female talent in the STEM field

Long road to success for Irish film producers with ten Oscar nominations under their belt

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »