Philip Treacy joins London's ‘visor army’ in Covid-19 fight

Hat-maker for the stars Philip Treacy has joined the so-called “visor army” to help make protective equipment for frontline health workers.

The milliner, originally from Galway but now working in London, said he and his studio staff will be making the special headgear for healthcare professionals across the English capital.

Treacy, who is famous for designing hats for A-list celebrities including Lady Gaga and Madonna, said the coronavirus outbreak has led to a “re-evaluation of what is important”.

In an Instagram post he said: “With the help of my studio staff I will be helping the Visor Army produce protective visors for healthcare professionals across London.

“The current scenario meant an extraordinary shift in the way we live our lives and re-evaluation of what is important. No-one is unaffected and all support, little or big, is a step closer to better days.”

He said the visors are “simple to make and no special skill is required”, as he encouraged others to pitch in if they could, directing people to a GoFundMe page entitled Make A Visor, Save A Hero.

Earlier this week companies behind Cadbury chocolate and Lego were among the latest businesses to announce they were manufacturing visors for frontline workers.