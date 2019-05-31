NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Philip Green charged in US over claims he assaulted Pilates instructor

Friday, May 31, 2019 - 06:36 PM

Philip Green has been charged with four counts of misdemeanour assault in the US after a Pilates instructor alleged the Arcadia mogul repeatedly touched her inappropriately, prosecutors have said.

Katie Surridge told police in Arizona that Sir Philip spanked and grabbed her backside during classes in the Canyon Ranch luxury resort in Tucson in 2016 and 2018.

Pima County Attorney’s Office said on Friday that he has been charged with four counts of knowingly touching another person with the intent to injure, insult, or provoke.

Deputy county attorney Lauren Deakin told the Press Association: “Philip Green has been formally charged with four misdemeanour assault counts.

“These are class three misdemeanours.

“Each count has a potential sentence of up to 30 days in the Pima County jail, a fine of not more than 500 US dollars, and up to one year of probation.”

- Press Association

Court case

