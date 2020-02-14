News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Petition for British man ‘arrested in Egypt after patting security guard on back’

Petition for British man ‘arrested in Egypt after patting security guard on back’
By Press Association
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 08:56 AM

Thousands of people have signed a petition for a British father-of-four who has allegedly been arrested in Egypt after patting a male airport security guard on the back.

Friends and supporters of London businessman Tony Camoccio, 51, claim he is being falsely accused of sexual assault after the alleged incident at Hurghada International Airport on February 8.

Mr Comaccio, who has visited Egypt several times, was at the end of his holiday with his wife and a large group of friends when the incident is said to have happened at an airport checkpoint.

He is believed to be in police custody in Hurghada.

By Thursday morning, more than 3,700 people had signed an online petition calling for him to be released, while some on social media have used the hashtag #helpfreetonycamoccio in support.

A statement on the petition website reads: “At customs in Hurghada airport on his outbound journey, he was at final checkpoint where he was, as a standard procedure for all outbound passengers, patted down by a security officer.

“Tony then gently patted the officer’s back, and is now facing serious accusations.

“He was held in a general population cell overnight where he remained in handcuffs, petrified for his life as he did not know what he was supposedly being charged with or what he had done wrong.

“His basic human rights were being abused and these are false accusations.”

It is also claimed he was left without food or water in his cell, according to the MailOnline.

Radha Stirling, chief executive of human rights organisation Detained In Dubai, said authorities had extended Mr Camoccio’s detention for another two weeks to investigate the allegations.

“We are appalled by the arrest and detention of Mr Camoccio, and fear for his safety,” she added.

Mr Camoccio is described as having “a loving wife and many friends”.

His father, Peter, 73, a retired company director from Sutton in Surrey, told the MailOnline: “The case went to court but it could not proceed because the man he was supposed to have upset was not there.

READ MORE

Body of missing British hiker found in New Zealand national park

“My daughter-in-law was told if she apologised to the man it might make it good so they went to the airport but he was not there and he could not be found.

“They said he had left. We don’t know what’s going on.”

The Foreign Office has said it is in contact with the family and the authorities in Egypt.

EgyptPoliceTony Camoccio

More in this Section

Johnson to chair UK Cabinet after ministers leave in dramatic reshuffleJohnson to chair UK Cabinet after ministers leave in dramatic reshuffle

England sees mumps cases soar to highest number in a decadeEngland sees mumps cases soar to highest number in a decade

Attorney General William Barr rounds on Donald TrumpAttorney General William Barr rounds on Donald Trump

Wild dogs kill 16 animals at safari park after storm damage enables them to escapeWild dogs kill 16 animals at safari park after storm damage enables them to escape


Lifestyle

Good organisation and cleaning will put you back in control of your home, says Kya deLongchampsHow to become a spring-clean superhero

Philip McLaughlin is the co-owner of Grey HeronDesign/Life: Brothers’ design flair takes wing

I’m a 50-year-old man with a serious back problem. An MRI scan taken two years ago found I had significant wear and tear on the joints in my lower back along with spondylitis.Natural Health: Significant wear and tear on the joints in my lower back; Coping with stress

Beth Milofsky, speech and language therapist and founder of SWAN Ireland (Syndromes Without A Name)Working Life: 'Our focus is on working alongside the child and family to identify meaningful goals'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »