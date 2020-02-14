Petition for British man ‘arrested in Egypt after patting security guard on back’

Thousands of people have signed a petition for a British father-of-four who has allegedly been arrested in Egypt after patting a male airport security guard on the back.

Friends and supporters of London businessman Tony Camoccio, 51, claim he is being falsely accused of sexual assault after the alleged incident at Hurghada International Airport on February 8.

Mr Comaccio, who has visited Egypt several times, was at the end of his holiday with his wife and a large group of friends when the incident is said to have happened at an airport checkpoint.

He is believed to be in police custody in Hurghada.

By Thursday morning, more than 3,700 people had signed an online petition calling for him to be released, while some on social media have used the hashtag #helpfreetonycamoccio in support.

#helpfreetonycamoccio PLEASE RETWEET SHARE AND GET HIM HOME pic.twitter.com/X3MGqu9UTt — stacey hadrill (@staceyh1303) February 12, 2020

A statement on the petition website reads: “At customs in Hurghada airport on his outbound journey, he was at final checkpoint where he was, as a standard procedure for all outbound passengers, patted down by a security officer.

“Tony then gently patted the officer’s back, and is now facing serious accusations.

“He was held in a general population cell overnight where he remained in handcuffs, petrified for his life as he did not know what he was supposedly being charged with or what he had done wrong.

“His basic human rights were being abused and these are false accusations.”

It is also claimed he was left without food or water in his cell, according to the MailOnline.

Radha Stirling, chief executive of human rights organisation Detained In Dubai, said authorities had extended Mr Camoccio’s detention for another two weeks to investigate the allegations.

“We are appalled by the arrest and detention of Mr Camoccio, and fear for his safety,” she added.

Mr Camoccio is described as having “a loving wife and many friends”.

His father, Peter, 73, a retired company director from Sutton in Surrey, told the MailOnline: “The case went to court but it could not proceed because the man he was supposed to have upset was not there.

READ MORE Body of missing British hiker found in New Zealand national park

“My daughter-in-law was told if she apologised to the man it might make it good so they went to the airport but he was not there and he could not be found.

“They said he had left. We don’t know what’s going on.”

The Foreign Office has said it is in contact with the family and the authorities in Egypt.