News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Peter Handke takes Nobel Literature Prize amid protest over Serb war crimes

Peter Handke takes Nobel Literature Prize amid protest over Serb war crimes
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 06:02 PM

Author Peter Handke has received his Nobel Literature Prize amid criticism of him in Sweden and abroad as an apologist for Serb war crimes in the 1990s.

Handke accepted the 9 million kronor (€853k) award from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm with the winners of other Nobels except for the peace prize, which was presented in Oslo.

Peter Handke receives the Nobel Literature Prize from King Carl Gustaf (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/AP)
Peter Handke receives the Nobel Literature Prize from King Carl Gustaf (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/AP)

He has been a staunch supporter of the Serbs and has denied that the massacre of 8,000 Bosnian Muslims in the town of Srebrenica was genocide.

Representatives of seven countries boycotted the awards ceremony in protest, as did a member of the Swedish Academy that chooses the literature prize winner.

A member of the committee that nominates candidates for the prize resigned his post.

Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Croatia, North Macedonia, Turkey and Afghanistan boycotted the awards ceremony and some of those country’s leaders denounced the prize.

“To give the Nobel Literature Prize to a racist personality can have no other meaning than to reward human rights violations,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Daniel Leal-Olivas/ AP)
Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Daniel Leal-Olivas/ AP)

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said: “Justice will prevail, not lies, denial and fake Nobel prizes.”

In the Bosnian capital Sarajevo, a war victims’ association erected a large electronic display portraying Handke as a villain standing next to skulls.

“As a citizen of Sarajevo I am horrified with this. He is genocide denier. He claims genocide did not happen in Bosnia. We will never forget this,” said Sarajevo resident Senka Tinjak.

Protesters plan to demonstrate later in a Stockholm square.

Many journalists who covered the Bosnian war took to Twitter to denounce Handke receiving the award.

One of them, Peter Maas, told the Associated Press in Stockholm: “The ideas that Peter Handke has are extremist ideas, they are held by a discarded minority of people.

“The Swedish Academy, the Nobel Prize Foundation, and today the royal family of Sweden – they are the ones now throwing their weight behind these extremist ideas.”

READ MORE

Brazilian president calls activist Greta Thunberg a ‘brat’

More on this topic

Nobel winner Abiy says ‘hell’ of war fuelled desire for peaceNobel winner Abiy says ‘hell’ of war fuelled desire for peace

Nobel prize award puts focus on tackling poverty with economicsNobel prize award puts focus on tackling poverty with economics

Ethiopian PM wins Nobel Peace Prize for setting country on path to stabilityEthiopian PM wins Nobel Peace Prize for setting country on path to stability

Olga Tokarczuk and Peter Handke win Nobel Prize for Literature for 2018 and 2019 – but who are they?Olga Tokarczuk and Peter Handke win Nobel Prize for Literature for 2018 and 2019 – but who are they?

NobelPeter HandkeSerbiaTOPIC: Nobel winners

More in this Section

Brazilian president calls activist Greta Thunberg a ‘brat’Brazilian president calls activist Greta Thunberg a ‘brat’

Extinction Rebellion protesters target UK Conservative election busExtinction Rebellion protesters target UK Conservative election bus

Donald Trump lashes out at FBI chief after Russia probe reportDonald Trump lashes out at FBI chief after Russia probe report

Emmanuel Macron urges EU to move quickly on Brexit talks after UK electionEmmanuel Macron urges EU to move quickly on Brexit talks after UK election


Lifestyle

Is it really faster to fly? These environmentally-friendly trips dispel that myth, says Sarah Marshall.5 European journeys which are surprisingly quicker by train

It’s set to be unisex and will hopefully feature more clothes you can wear outside the gym.Everything we want to see from Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection

The mother-of-three speaks to Liz Connor about the recipe for getting the perfect night’s rest.Christine McGuinness on how to get kids to sleep on Christmas Eve

Carol O’Callaghan gets top expert tips on how to lay and decorate a glorious Christmas dinner table, creating a festive but stylish look to wow your visitors.Your go-to guide to laying the perfect Christmas table

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »