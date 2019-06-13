News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Perfectly preserved head of Ice Age wolf found in Siberia

Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 07:49 PM

Russian scientists have found the furry head of an Ice Age wolf perfectly preserved in the Siberian permafrost.

The head of a wolf, which died 40,000 years ago, was discovered in the Russian Arctic region of Yakutia.

Valery Plotnikov, a top researcher at the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the animal belonged to an ancient subspecies of wolf that lived at the same time as the mammoths and became extinct alongside them.

Scientists said it was an adult, about 25% bigger than today’s wolves, but did not say whether it was male or female.

Mr Plotnikov called the discovery unique because scientists previously only had found wolf skulls without tissues or fur, while this head has ears, a tongue and a perfectly preserved brain.

- Press Association

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

How tensions between US and Iran have raised the stakes in Persian Gulf

Grenfell campaigners project warnings on ‘unsafe’ tower blocks two years on

Spending time in nature good for wellbeing, study suggests

Boris Johnson leads Tory leadership vote after first ballot


Lifestyle

UL Video series: Meet the fashion lovers who are fighting back against 'fast fashion'

Six key trends from Men’s Fashion Week

Wish List: All the trending designs you need to know about

Set sail on the history of the deckchair

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »