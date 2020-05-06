News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

People with greater choice more likely to choose non-alcoholic drink – study

People with greater choice more likely to choose non-alcoholic drink – study
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 12:01 AM

People are more likely to choose a non-alcoholic beverage if there is a greater selection on offer than drinks containing alcohol, research suggests.

A study, led by the University of Bristol and published in BMC Public Health, involved more than 800 adults who drank alcohol every week.

The online experiment consisted of a hypothetical drink selection task, where participants were given one of four different conditions in which to make their choice.

When the proportion of non-alcoholic drinks was greater than alcoholic drinks, 49% of people chose a non-alcoholic drink including soft drinks and alcohol-free beer.

Widening the choice available for customers and increasing exposure to non-alcoholic drinks could help shift social norms around drinking these products

When this was reversed, the percentage of people choosing the non-alcoholic alternatives dropped to 26%.

Dr Anna Blackwell, from the University of Bristol, said: “Non-alcoholic drink options are often less prominent in restaurants, pubs and bars.

“For example, many offer at least one type of alcohol-free beer, but as this is often bottled and kept in the fridge behind the bar, there is greater effort required for customers to choose this option over an alcoholic beer available on draught.

“In addition, previous qualitative research has suggested that people experience peer pressure to drink alcohol, so offering alcohol-free alternatives that look like alcoholic drinks would make it easier for people to choose these options.

“In the longer term, widening the choice available for customers and increasing exposure to non-alcoholic drinks could help shift social norms around drinking these products.

“Given the growing market for alcohol-free beer, wine and spirits, this sort of intervention is timely and of interest not only to policy makers, but also licence holders and drinks manufacturers.”

Researchers said in settings such as a busy bar, people are likely to make drink choices quickly.

The online survey found no evidence that giving participants a time limit to make their selection affected what choice they made.

If the results of our online study are replicated in a real-world setting, this would suggest that efforts to increase the availability of alcohol-free options could have a positive impact on public health

Professor Marcus Munafo, from the National Institute for Health Research’s Bristol Biomedical Research Centre, said: “Implementing these findings in the real world will take some thought and will need to involve discussions with pubs and bars to ensure it is viable.

“But there is growing interest in measures that would serve to increase choice and encourage healthier behaviour.

“More and more pubs and bars are offering alcohol-free beer on draught.

“If the results of our online study are replicated in a real-world setting, this would suggest that efforts to increase the availability of alcohol-free options could have a positive impact on public health.”

The study involved researchers from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Bristol Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), the University of Bristol and the University of Cambridge.

They are now planning a study in a real-world setting, which will examine the impact of introducing alcohol-free beer on draught in pubs in Bristol.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

AlcoholDrinkingNon-alcoholic drinksUniversity of BristolTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Brazil’s Bolsonaro denies judge’s request to see negative coronavirus testsBrazil’s Bolsonaro denies judge’s request to see negative coronavirus tests

Intensive farming practices ‘provide perfect environment for bugs to spread’Intensive farming practices ‘provide perfect environment for bugs to spread’

UK Health Secretary urges public on Isle of Wight to download Covid-19 contact-tracing app for trialUK Health Secretary urges public on Isle of Wight to download Covid-19 contact-tracing app for trial

UK has passed a peak – but are coronavirus deaths now falling?UK has passed a peak – but are coronavirus deaths now falling?


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps finds blinds to distil and control light with her choice in made-to-measure online bargainsThe real slim shady: How to choose and fit blinds

This week it’s all about dressing up our food, taking something simple and making it delicious without much effort. You don’t need to be an expert to come up with attractive looking dishes — let our experts do the work for you!Food and fun: dressing up our dishes

Bring your skin back to its bouncy, hydrated self at home.The Skin Nerd: Step-by-step home skin hydration treatment

Just as florals are to Spring, stripes are to Parisian style. Nothing says effortless chic quite like a Breton stripe. Embrace the stripe in all its forms to create a sophisticated yet laid-back look.Stripes: effortless, sophisticated Parisian chic

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »