News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

People who recover from virus ‘could help reduce community transmission’

People who recover from virus ‘could help reduce community transmission’
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 06:11 PM

People who have recovered from coronavirus could return to the general population to help reduce the rate of transmission, new research suggests.

Scientists say these people would need to be identified through antibody tests, and could help in the development of “shield immunity” within the wider community.

Researchers from Georgia Institute of Technology developed and analysed an epidemiological model for reducing Covid-19 transmission.

Their approach relies on using antibody tests to identify people who have recovered from the virus.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The model assumes recovered people will be virus negative, will have Covid-19 antibodies, and be able to interact safely with both susceptible and infectious people.

Scientists suggest these recovered people could then return to the general population and increase their interactions relative to other individuals.

In the paper published in Nature Medicine, Joshua Weitz and the other authors suggest this could build “shield immunity” within the population by increasing interactions between recovered people and decreasing interactions between people with an unknown status.

The paper states: “The objective of a shield immunity strategy is to help to sustain the interactions necessary for the functioning of essential goods and services while reducing the probability of transmission.

“Our shield immunity approach could substantively reduce the length and reduce the overall burden of the current outbreak, and can work synergistically with social distancing.

“The present model highlights the value of serological testing as part of intervention strategies, in addition to its well-recognised roles in estimating prevalence and in the potential development of plasma-based therapies.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19Georgia Institute of Nature MedicineTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Death toll in England tops 44,000 from Covid-19 and the lockdown, expert saysDeath toll in England tops 44,000 from Covid-19 and the lockdown, expert says

Concerns grow over second wave of Covid-19 as countries ease lockdownsConcerns grow over second wave of Covid-19 as countries ease lockdowns

Astronomers find closest black hole to EarthAstronomers find closest black hole to Earth

Weekly coronavirus death toll falls in Scotland for first timeWeekly coronavirus death toll falls in Scotland for first time


Lifestyle

I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle and I’ve noticed my energy levels have started to dip. I’m in my 40s and make sure to eat well and take plenty of exercise. What would you recommend?Natural Health: 'I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle'

Donal O’Sullivan is a pharmacist in Boots, Macroom, Co Cork. Here she tells us about a typical day.Working Life: Donal O’Sullivan, pharmacist, Boots, Macroom, Co Cork

Here are our top TV picks for today.Thursday's TV highlights: Pure Mule returns from the RTÉ archives

Serving up the latest food newsThe Menu: A bulletin board for Irish foodies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »