People trapped after crane collapses on house in east London

London Fire Brigade said a 20-metre crane collapsed on to a terraced house in east London. File image. Picture: PA
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 04:25 PM

A crane has collapsed on to a house in east London and people are trapped inside.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said a 20-metre crane collapsed on to a terraced house in Bow, adding that crews are working to free people who are trapped.

The fire service said it had taken 14 emergency calls to reports of a crane falling on to a building in Gale Street and urged people to avoid the area.

A video posted on the LFB Twitter page shows a terraced house with part of the roof caved in.

It also shows fire crews and police, and members of the public watching on.

London Ambulance Service tweeted: “We have a number of crews and specialist resources including @LAS_HART on scene at an incident in Watts Grove in #Bow, east London, where a crane has collapsed.”

