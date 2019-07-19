News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

People run into streets as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Athens

People run into streets as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Athens
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 01:25 PM

A strong earthquake has been felt in the Greek capital Athens, causing people to run out into the streets.

The 5.3-magnitude quake was felt 9km (5.6 miles) from Eleusis just after 2pm local time.

The quake caused power cuts across the capital. The fire brigade reported receiving calls about people trapped in lifts.

Authorities say there was no immediate word on injuries or damage.

Tourists in Syntagma Square, Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Tourists in Syntagma Square, Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Visitor Alex, from Manchester, said the earthquake lasted a few seconds.

She said: “I don’t think it was super serious, I’m not an Athens native and I’m from the UK so it shocked me and my family a lot — we never experience earthquakes.

“I was actually asleep at the time, so I was very scared initially.

“Everything seems normal, the apartment I’m in is hidden from the main street view, but no noticed damage.”

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1 but the US Geological Survey has assessed it as a 5.3-magnitude.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Upgraded home perfect for those wishing to downsizeUpgraded home perfect for those wishing to downsize

Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

Rathealy House has acres and acres of potentialRathealy House has acres and acres of potential

Sky’s the limit for B-boys at City SpectacularSky’s the limit for B-boys at City Spectacular

AthensearthqualeGreece

More in this Section

Ex-president Jacob Zuma pulls out of South Africa corruption inquiryEx-president Jacob Zuma pulls out of South Africa corruption inquiry

Gibraltar chief meets Iran’s foreign minister in bid to defuse tanker rowGibraltar chief meets Iran’s foreign minister in bid to defuse tanker row

‘Predatory paedophile’ jailed for life for Lucy McHugh murder in UK‘Predatory paedophile’ jailed for life for Lucy McHugh murder in UK

Angela Merkel criticises Donald Trump’s ‘go back’ comments on Democratic lawmakersAngela Merkel criticises Donald Trump’s ‘go back’ comments on Democratic lawmakers


Lifestyle

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

A continence expert from the children’s bowel and bladder charity ERIC gives advice on how parents can help stop older children bed-wetting.Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion, says Katie Wright.What a difference a spray makes: 9 of the best facial mists for every skin type

Athlete and mum-of-two Jo Pavey has teamed up with a childcare expert and Simplyhealth to inspire families to embrace active fun. By Lisa Salmon.9 ways to keep kids entertained and active this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »