Pensioner shot with crossbow bolt in Wales dies in hospital

Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 04:13 PM

A pensioner who was shot with a crossbow bolt as he adjusted his satellite dish at his home has died as a result of the “horrendous injuries” he sustained, North Wales Police said.

Gerald Corrigan was injured outside of his home near South Stack Road in a remote part of Holyhead, Anglesey, at around 12.35am on April 19.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, North Wales Police said the 74-year-old died on May 11 as a result of the “horrendous injuries he sustained after being shot”.

The bolt he was shot with had travelled through a significant part of his upper body, narrowly missing his heart and then passing through his right arm.

Detective chief inspector Brian Kearney said: “This is a truly shocking case and our thoughts are with Gerald’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“The family continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.”

After being shot, Mr Corrigan had managed to stagger inside the property before an ambulance was called – he was then rushed to hospital in Bangor before being taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

His family issued a statement following what they called a “shocking incident”, saying they could not think of anyone who may have wanted to harm him.

The force said it is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have previously said one line of inquiry is that Mr Corrigan may have been accidentally shot by a lamper – rogue night-time hunters who use bright lights to target animals.

Mr Corrigan worked as a lecturer in photography and video in Lancashire prior to retiring to Anglesey more than 20 years ago. He had a keen interest in nature.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact Welsh police.

