News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pence: US and Turkey agree five-day Syria ceasefire

Pence: US and Turkey agree five-day Syria ceasefire
By Press Association
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 07:51 PM

US vice president Mike Pence has announced that the US and Turkey have agreed to a five-day ceasefire in northern Syria.

The ceasefire will allow for a Kurdish withdrawal from a security zone roughly 20 miles south of the Turkish border.

US vice president Mike Pence and secretary of state Mike Pompeo hold a news conference in Ankara, Turkey (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
US vice president Mike Pence and secretary of state Mike Pompeo hold a news conference in Ankara, Turkey (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

After more than four hours of negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mr Pence said the purpose of his high-level mission was to end the bloodshed caused by Turkey’s invasion of Syria, and remained silent on whether the agreement amounted to another abandonment of the US’s former Kurdish allies in the fight against the so-called Islamic State.

Turkish troops and Turkish-backed Syrian fighters launched their offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria a week ago, two days after President Donald Trump suddenly announced he was withdrawing the US from the area.

Mr Pence and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo lauded the deal as a significant achievement, and Mr Trump tweeted that it was “a great day for civilisation”.

READ MORE

Extinction Rebellion expresses ‘sadness’ over Tube stunt fall-out

But the agreement essentially gives the Turks what they had sought to achieve with their military operation in the first place. After the Kurdish forces are cleared from the safe zone, Turkey has committed to a permanent ceasefire but is under no obligation to withdraw its troops.

In addition, the deal gives Turkey relief from sanctions the administration had imposed and threatened to impose since the invasion began, meaning there will be no penalty for the operation.

Kurdish forces were not party to the agreement, and it was not immediately clear whether they would comply. Before the talks, the Kurds indicated they would object to any agreement along the lines of what was announced by Mr Pence.

But Mr Pence maintained that the US had obtained “repeated assurances from them that they’ll be moving out”.

Ankara has long argued the Kurdish fighters are nothing more than an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which has waged a guerrilla campaign inside Turkey since the 1980s and which Turkey, as well as the US and European Union, designate as a terrorist organisation.

READ MORE

Trump resort chosen to host next year’s G7 summit

More on this topic

US delegation presses Erdogan for Syria ceasefire during talks in TurkeyUS delegation presses Erdogan for Syria ceasefire during talks in Turkey

Syrian forces enter key border town, blocking Turkish plansSyrian forces enter key border town, blocking Turkish plans

Trump: Turkey-Syria-Kurds face-off is not America’s fightTrump: Turkey-Syria-Kurds face-off is not America’s fight

Turkey defies Nato allies in Syria as Russia steps inTurkey defies Nato allies in Syria as Russia steps in

USATurkeySyriaTOPIC: Syria

More in this Section

Police and protesters clash in Catalonia for third nightPolice and protesters clash in Catalonia for third night

Commuters fight back after Extinction Rebellion protesters climb on top of TubeCommuters fight back after Extinction Rebellion protesters climb on top of Tube

Hong Kong assembly session halted by new opposition protestHong Kong assembly session halted by new opposition protest

Obama endorses Trudeau in unprecedented moveObama endorses Trudeau in unprecedented move


Lifestyle

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

Ladysbridge and District Flower and Garden Club will meet on Monday at 8pm in Garryvoe Hotel.Gardening Notes: Your one-stop guide to the week's events

Don’t forget to lavish roses with the attention they deserve this winter, urges Hannah StephensonDon’t forget to lavish roses with the attention they deserve this winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »