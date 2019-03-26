NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pence calls for landing US astronauts on moon in five years

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 08:01 PM

Vice President Mike Pence is calling for the landing of astronauts on the moon within five years.

At a meeting of the National Space Council in Huntsville, Alabama, Mr Pence said Nasa needs to achieve that goal “by any means necessary”.

He said Nasa rockets will be replaced by commercial rockets, if necessary, given this new sense of urgency.

This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing.

Mr Pence said the first woman on the moon and the next man there will be US astronauts launched by US rockets from US soil.

Mr Pence leads the National Space Council.

Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine told the group that Nasa will do everything possible to meet the deadline.

- Press Association

