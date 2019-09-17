News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Peanut allergies affected by exercise and sleep deprivation, study suggests

Peanut allergies affected by exercise and sleep deprivation, study suggests
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 07:07 PM

Exercise and sleep deprivation can put people with a peanut allergy at greater risk of a reaction, according to a study in England.

Both can significantly reduce the “threshold of reactivity” – the amount of peanut needed to trigger a reaction, the allergy research team at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, found.

The study, funded by the UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA) and published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, will be used in work around food labelling, the FSA said.

Precautionary allergen labels on food such as the commonly used ‘May contain traces of...’ are currently quite vague and not very helpful

One in every 100 adults and one in every 50 children have peanut allergies – the most common cause of fatal allergic reactions.

Dr Shelley Dua, lead investigator at Addenbrooke’s, said: “Precautionary allergen labels on food such as the commonly used ‘May contain traces of…’ are currently quite vague and not very helpful.

“This is partly because until now we simply haven’t known enough about the amount of allergen which causes a reaction and how day-to-day factors like tiredness and exercise affect allergic reactions.

“This study takes us a long way towards building that knowledge and changing the way we label allergens, making life easier and safer for allergic individuals.”

FSA chairwoman Heather Hancock said: “The FSA commissioned and funded this groundbreaking research because we want to significantly improve the understanding of everyday impacts that can contribute to an allergic reaction.

“This is vital work and can help us redefine how foods are labelled in future, so that people can manage their allergies more safely.

“It’s impossible to remove the allergy risk for people, but these findings give us essential evidence. In future, it could support precautionary allergen labelling so people will know exactly when a food poses a real risk to them, which can increase the trust they have in their food.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Irish student, 17, wins top prize at EU Contest for Young ScientistsIrish student, 17, wins top prize at EU Contest for Young Scientists

Female pupils ‘don’t know enough about STEM subjects’Female pupils ‘don’t know enough about STEM subjects’

Doctors' group calls for people to stop vaping as deaths and illnesses riseDoctors' group calls for people to stop vaping as deaths and illnesses rise

Restrict pesticides to prevent suicides in poorer countries, researchers sayRestrict pesticides to prevent suicides in poorer countries, researchers say

AllergiesAllergyFood allergyFood Standards AgencyFSApeanutTOPIC: Science

More in this Section

Bombing kills 24 at Afghan president’s rallyBombing kills 24 at Afghan president’s rally

Iran closes door on talks with US amid Saudi oil attack tensionsIran closes door on talks with US amid Saudi oil attack tensions

Who are the key players involved in Britain's Supreme Court prorogation case?Who are the key players involved in Britain's Supreme Court prorogation case?

Supreme Court to hear appeals over Boris Johnson’s suspension of ParliamentSupreme Court to hear appeals over Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament


Lifestyle

A new RTÉ series takes viewers behind the scenes at Ireland’s finest eateries – including Restaurant Chestnut, a Michelin award-winner within six months of opening. Vickie Maye meets the chef behind it, Rob KrawczykGoing beyond the menu: RTÉ series goes behind the scenes at some of Ireland's finest restaurants

Whether you’re into a ‘no make-up make-up’ look or jet black lipstick, LFW had it all.These are the biggest beauty looks from a vampy London Fashion Week

It will take you out of your beauty comfort zone, but is remarkably easy to pull off.London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »