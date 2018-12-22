Peace walk marks 30 years on from the Lockerbie bombing

A rider on a white horse joined people on a walk for peace near Lockerbie as part of commemorations marking the 30th anniversary of the bombing.

Residents of the Dumfries and Galloway town and those who helped in the aftermath of the tragedy were among the 50-strong group taking part in the poignant event on Saturday.

Religious leaders and representatives from Allanton World Peace Sanctuary also joined the gathering.

The walkers scaled Burnswark, a flat-topped hill to the south of Lockerbie, which overlooks the area affected by the 1988 tragedy.

They carried with them 21 flags to represent the 21 nationalities of the victims of the air disaster. The walkers carried 21 flags representing the nationalities of the victims (Jane Barlow/PA)

Krystal Anderson met the group at the summit after riding her white horse, named Rebel, from Tundergarth, as she carried the Lockerbie Standard.

Ms Anderson is from one of the many local families that helped in the aftermath of the bombing.

She said: “So many people were affected by the bombing, but the community really showed how strong it is, and everybody rallied round. Ever since then people from this area have been working for peace.

“I see the ride as being a way to help spread that message of peace.” Residents of Lockerbie and others affected by the bombing climbed Burnswark hill (Jane Barlow/PA)

The hill walk was one of three linked Journey Towards Peace events that focus on hope, kindness and the need to end conflict.

Jan Hogarth, an environmental artist working on the events, said: “In the decades since the bombing the people of this area have shown people kindness and compassion.

“These events build on that positive process, bringing together people of all generations and of many backgrounds and beliefs with the common goal of spreading a message of peace and hope on earth.”

