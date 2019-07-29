News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paula Williamson, actress and wife of Charles Bronson, found dead aged 38

Paula Williamson, actress and wife of Charles Bronson, found dead aged 38
By Press Association
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 04:51 PM

Actress Paula Williamson, the wife of notorious prisoner Charles Bronson, has been found dead in England.

Staffordshire Police said the 38-year-old was found at a house in Stoke-on-Trent at 7am today.

Ms Williamson, who was set to be divorced from Bronson, had played minor roles in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Paula Williamson with a Charles Bronson look-alike (Victoria Jones/PA)
Paula Williamson with a Charles Bronson look-alike (Victoria Jones/PA)

She met the renowned criminal in prison in late 2016 and they were married in November 2017.

Police said they were called to a house on Gordon Avenue in Sneyd Green and have confirmed that the death is not deemed to be suspicious.

A spokesman for the Staffordshire force said: “A woman from Stoke-on-Trent who was found dead this morning has been named as Paula Williamson, aged 38.

Renowned criminal Charles Bronson (PA)
Renowned criminal Charles Bronson (PA)

“Paula’s body was found in a house on Gordon Avenue, Sneyd Green, at around 7am.

“A post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report is now being prepared for the coroners.”

- Press Association

