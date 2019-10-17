News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paul Gascoigne cleared of sex assault but jury still considering beating charge

By Press Association
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 01:32 PM

Paul Gascoigne has been cleared of sexual assault after kissing a woman on a train but the jury is still considering an alternative charge of assault by beating.

The 52-year-old former England midfielder told jurors he had no sexual intention when he planted the sloppy kiss on the stranger, whom he said had been abused by another passenger.

Gascoigne, who denied a single charge of sexual assault, told Teesside Crown Court that he kissed the woman on the York to Newcastle train in August 2018 to boost her confidence after he claimed he heard someone call her fat.

Paul Gascoigne has been on trial at Teesside Crown Court (Scott Heppell/PA)
Paul Gascoigne has been on trial at Teesside Crown Court (Scott Heppell/PA)

Gascoigne wept in the dock as he was cleared of sexual assault.

Judge Peter Armstrong told the jury he will now accept a majority verdict on the lesser, alternative count that they are still considering.

As he left court, Gascoigne wiped his eye with a tissue and hugged his agent.

Paul GascoigneTeesside Crown CourtCourtTOPIC: Court case

