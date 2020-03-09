Passengers stuck on coronavirus-hit cruise ship to be allowed to leave

Passengers stuck on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship off the coast of California will soon be allowed to leave the vessel.

They will disembark the Grand Princess from today – a process the liner’s operator said will take a number of days.

People on board have described feeling tired and “fed up”, having been confined to their cabins since Thursday. Workers prepare a wharf in the Californian port Port of Oakland to receive the Grand Princess (Noah Berger/AP)

The ship, which is carrying 21 people who have tested positive for Covid-19, will dock in the port of Oakland today.

A spokeswoman for operator Princess Cruises said: “Disembarkation will commence in order of priority, as defined and directed by both state and local authorities. It is expected to be a multiple-day process.”

There are understood to be a number of Irish citizens on board including a crew member from Co. Donegal.

The crew will remain onboard the ship as it departs from San Francisco Bay once all guests are off, a spokeswoman added.

“Plans for a crew quarantine are still being determined,” she said. Passengers look out from balconies onboard the Grand Princess (Noah Berger/AP)

Passengers will be tested for the virus once they arrive at their onward destination, the spokeswoman added.

A spokesperson for the Irish Embassy in Washington said it is liaising with the cruise company and consulates of other affected citizens about repatriation.

It was also in contact with the US State Department.

READ MORE Coronavirus: Boris Johnson holds Cobra meeting as minister warns against sports shutdown in UK

Neil and Victoria Hanlon, from Bridgwater in Somerset, England, said they are eager to get home.

Speaking before news of the planned disembarkation was announced, Mr Hanlon said he felt “gutted” that they might have to stay on the ship for another few days.

He told BBC Breakfast: “(We’re feeling) very suppressed, very tired, fed up. Just want to get home.”

Mr Hanlon said food is now being limited, and Mrs Hanlon added: “We just want to get back to Britain, really.” (front to back) Justine and Dave Griffin with friends Sharon and Steve Lane on their balconies on the Grand Princess (Justine Griffin/PA)

Justine Griffin, also from England, is travelling with her husband Dave and friends, and renewed her wedding vows on board the ship to mark her 25th wedding anniversary.

She previously told the PA news agency she feared they would be “at the bottom of the list” to get off the vessel.

The couple have not been tested for the coronavirus but believe they will have to enter quarantine in the UK for a further two weeks when they return home.

Princess Cruises also owns the Diamond Princess, which was placed into quarantine in Japan last month.