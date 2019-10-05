News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Passengers injured after double-decker bus overturns in Devon

By Press Association
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 01:59 PM

A number of passengers have been injured after a double-decker bus overturned in a collision in Devon, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were at the scene following the “serious” incident on the A385 Totnes Road, between Totnes and Paignton, at around 11am on Saturday.

In a statement the force said: “A double-decker bus has overturned and a number of passengers have sustained injuries.

“Currently we believe that one person has sustained serious injuries.

“We also have over a dozen people who have sustained minor injuries and remain at the scene.”

Police said the South West Ambulance Service had declared the collision a “major incident” and sent ambulance, patient transport vehicles and the air ambulance to provide support.

Photos shared by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service area manager Gerald Taylor showed the Stagecoach Gold double-decker bus overturned on its side in a field.

Liberal Democrat MP for Totnes, Sarah Wollaston, said: “Dreadful news, thank you to all our emergency services responding in difficult conditions.”

A witness told the DevonLive news website: “Very bad accident outside Totnes.

“There are many people with very severe injuries. Maybe 20 with some trapped.

“I was passing and stopped to help but a lot of people too injured to move.”

A spokesman for Stagecoach South West said: “We can confirm one of our buses has been involved in an incident on the A385 between Paignton and Totnes.

“Emergency services are at the scene. Our immediate thoughts are for those involved and we are helping the emergency services in any way that we can.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we will be assisting the investigation into the circumstances involved in the incident.”

Police said road closures remained in place near the scene and advised drivers to avoid the area.

Stagecoach

