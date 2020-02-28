News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Passengers evacuated as smoke billows over major railway station in Paris

Passengers evacuated as smoke billows over major railway station in Paris
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 07:50 PM

Police evacuated a major railway station in Paris after a fire engulfed multiple vehicles and sent a large cloud of black smoke over the surrounding neighbourhood.

Officers said the fire was under control by nightfall on Friday but flames could still be seen rising from the street near Gare de Lyon station, by the banks of the River Seine.

At one point, the station’s landmark clock tower was engulfed in smoke.

Someone set fire to a scooter during an unauthorised concert near the station, and the flames quickly spread to other vehicles nearby, a police official said.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area in eastern Paris while emergency workers fight the fire.

Firefighters at the scene, where it is believed a scooter was set alight (Francois Mori/AP)
Firefighters at the scene, where it is believed a scooter was set alight (Francois Mori/AP)

Police said they have no reports of injuries yet but the situation is still evolving.

Local news reports said the fire started amid tensions around a concert by a Congolese rapper.

FireGare de Lyon stationParisTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Coronavirus passed on within UK for first time as 20th case confirmed thereCoronavirus passed on within UK for first time as 20th case confirmed there

Covid-19 ‘drive-through’ testing centre launched in ScotlandCovid-19 ‘drive-through’ testing centre launched in Scotland

Hunter-gatherers ‘helped speed up cultural revolution through social networks’Hunter-gatherers ‘helped speed up cultural revolution through social networks’

Irish man jailed for trying to smuggle three people into UK inside car roof boxIrish man jailed for trying to smuggle three people into UK inside car roof box


Lifestyle

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »