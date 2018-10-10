Home»Breaking News»world

Passenger taken off flight after refusing to fly without 'emotional support squirrel'

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 03:10 PM

A domestic flight in the US was delayed for almost two hours after a passenger tried to bring a squirrel on board for emotional support.

The woman had noted in her reservation that she would be bringing a support animal, but failed to specify what that entailed.

Frontier Airlines says rodents are not permitted on its flights.

Passengers flying from Orlando to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport had to get off the plane after she refused to leave her “emotional support squirrel” behind.

An online video shows the woman being escorted off the plane by Orlando police.


SquirrelairlineaviationFrontier Airlines

