Part of fire-hit seaside hotel collapses

Part of a historic seaside hotel in England ravaged by fire last week has now collapsed and the building is unstable, firefighters said.

Fire Breaks Out in East Sussex's Claremont Hotel. Firefighting operations are underway, twelve fire engines have been dispatched at the scene and are currently using breathing apparatus and main jets to tackle the "serious fire" pic.twitter.com/Ac46gIYntA — hurriyatpk (@hurriyatpk1) November 22, 2019

The Grade II listed Claremont hotel on Eastbourne seafront was engulfed in flames on Friday.

At the height of the blaze, 12 fire engines from two counties were at the Victorian building on the East Sussex coast.

@BBCNews Eastbourn claremont hotel right by Eastbourne pier pic.twitter.com/kyPRyQTKOK — Trudy (@t2udy) November 22, 2019

Six people were treated for minor injuries and one person was taken to Eastbourne Hospital with breathing difficulties following the fire, the ambulance service said.

Today, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that part of the wrecked hotel building had collapsed.

This video shows the collapse of the rear wall of the fire-damaged Claremont Hotel, in Eastbourne. Wealden District Council said no-one was injured and an investigation of the site will begin once the building is considered safe. Video: Daniel McDonald pic.twitter.com/3TcuYj6cls — BBC South East (@bbcsoutheast) November 27, 2019

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We currently have firefighters back on scene at the Claremont in Eastbourne.

“Part of the building has collapsed. Building control are on scene.

“The building remains unstable. Please avoid the area. Cordons are still in place.”

Following the fire, hotel staff were praised by firefighters for their quick thinking in getting all guests clear of the building.