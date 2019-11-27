News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Part of fire-hit seaside hotel collapses

By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 09:36 PM

Part of a historic seaside hotel in England ravaged by fire last week has now collapsed and the building is unstable, firefighters said.

The Grade II listed Claremont hotel on Eastbourne seafront was engulfed in flames on Friday.

At the height of the blaze, 12 fire engines from two counties were at the Victorian building on the East Sussex coast.

Six people were treated for minor injuries and one person was taken to Eastbourne Hospital with breathing difficulties following the fire, the ambulance service said.

Today, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that part of the wrecked hotel building had collapsed.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We currently have firefighters back on scene at the Claremont in Eastbourne.

“Part of the building has collapsed. Building control are on scene.

“The building remains unstable. Please avoid the area. Cordons are still in place.”

Following the fire, hotel staff were praised by firefighters for their quick thinking in getting all guests clear of the building.

