News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Parliament paves way for Israel’s third election in 12 months

Parliament paves way for Israel’s third election in 12 months
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 09:38 PM

Israel’s parliament has approved a preliminary vote to dissolve itself, putting the country on the verge of an unprecedented third election in a 12-month period while giving scandal-plagued prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu a welcome break as he fights to save his political career.

After months of political deadlock following a September election, politicians passed the first of three votes required to dissolve the parliament and set a March 2 date for new elections.

Two more readings were scheduled later.

Politicians had faced a midnight deadline that would have automatically dissolved parliament and set elections later in March.

A new campaign would prolong a year-long political stalemate that has paralysed the government and undermined public trust in the government.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ronen Zvulun/AP)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ronen Zvulun/AP)

For the third time in the past year, the country now appears to be heading to what is sure to be a nasty three-month political campaign that according to recent opinion polls is expected to deliver very similar results.

In September’s vote, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party and the rival Blue and White party both were unable to secure a parliamentary majority.

Mr Netanyahu and Blue and White’s leader, former military commander Benny Gantz, both failed during officially mandated periods to cobble together a governing coalition.

Then, during a final three-week window that ended Wednesday, they were unable to agree on a power-sharing agreement that would have avoided another vote.

Benny Gantz (Oded Balilty/AP)
Benny Gantz (Oded Balilty/AP)

Both men had insisted they want to avoid another costly election campaign.

And together, their parties control a solid majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

But neither was willing to compromise on their core demands for a unity government.

Mr Netanyahu insisted on serving as prime minister, where he is best positioned to fight his recent indictment on a series of corruption charges.

Mr Gantz has refused to serve under a prime minister with such serious legal problems and called on Likud to choose a different leader.

More on this topic

Israel’s parliament begins voting to dissolve itselfIsrael’s parliament begins voting to dissolve itself

Third Israeli election looms as Benjamin Netanyahu faces corruption chargesThird Israeli election looms as Benjamin Netanyahu faces corruption charges

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu cries ‘coup’ amid corruption chargesIsrael PM Benjamin Netanyahu cries ‘coup’ amid corruption charges

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged with fraud and briberyIsraeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged with fraud and bribery

Benjamin NetanyahuBenny GantzElectionsTOPIC: Israel

More in this Section

New Jersey gunmen targeted kosher market, says mayorNew Jersey gunmen targeted kosher market, says mayor

Frequent long sleepers and nappers ‘at increased risk of stroke’Frequent long sleepers and nappers ‘at increased risk of stroke’

Welsh police call in experts to resolve mystery of island’s dead starlingsWelsh police call in experts to resolve mystery of island’s dead starlings

UK campaign highlights: Party leaders out in force on final dayUK campaign highlights: Party leaders out in force on final day


Lifestyle

Fr Brian D’Arcy was born nearEnniskillen, Co Fermanagh in 1945.A Question of Taste with Fr Brian D'Arcy

About a year ago Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, dropped out of school to start working with his grandfather as a labourer in Manchester.Rapper Aitch on quitting his job to pursue music full-time

A new book delves into the details of Harry Clarke’s stained glass windows in such places as Dingle and Cork, writes Marjorie Brennan.The book that delves into the details of Harry Clarke's stained glass windows

They’re the best air purifiers around so we should grow more houseplants all year round, says Peter Dowdall.Not just for December: The reason why she should grow more houseplants all year round

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »