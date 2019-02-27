Parkinson’s trial ‘life-changing’ for British grandmother

A grandmother with Parkinson’s disease has said taking part in a pioneering trial changed her life.

Christine Proctor underwent surgery to take part in a study to test the effect of protein Glial Cell Line Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF) on cells in the brain.

The 57-year-old, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2004, was initially given a placebo treatment and did not see any improvements in her symptoms.

After nine months she was offered a course of GDNF, which brought significant benefits.

“During the second phase, within just two days of having the infusion of GDNF, I noticed an improvement in my mobility,” Ms Proctor, from Consett in County Durham, said.

“I wasn’t as stiff. I wake up like a lump of wood normally but I could actually sit up without assistance and move quite nimbly before taking my medication.

“Previously, I couldn’t get out of bed without my meds.”

Ms Proctor, who has two grown sons and two grandchildren, went from driving an automatic to a manual car and even decreased her normal medication doses after receiving the treatment. Christine Proctor receives an infusion (Parkinson’s UK/ PA)

“The difference GDNF made was most definitely life-changing for me,” she said.

“It gave me mobility, but also confidence as a result of that mobility.

“I went to New Zealand – something I never would’ve dreamed of doing before the trial.

“It took me from dependence to independence.”

Ms Proctor’s last infusion was two years ago but she believes the progression of her Parkinson’s has slowed following the trial.

“Partly due to GDNF but no doubt also due to the experience of participation in such a challenging trial and the resultant learning and strategies I developed that help me to manage my own condition process,” she said.

The researchers behind the Parkinson’s UK-funded study have said its findings offer hope for people who suffer with the disease.

They cautioned the results may be the result of the placebo effect and said further research is needed to establish the potential of GDNF.

- Press Association