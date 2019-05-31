NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Paris wants ‘Princess Diana Square’ at site of her death

Friday, May 31, 2019 - 02:09 PM

Paris City Hall wants to name a small plaza after Diana, Princess of Wales at the site of the car crash that killed the British royal.

The site is adjacent to the Alma Tunnel where the accident occurred on August 31 1997.

The plaza is currently named after opera singer Maria Callas.

The statue that serves as an unofficial shrine to Diana above the traffic tunnel where she died in Paris (William Alix/AP)

A city hall official said the city council will vote next month on a measure to rename it after Diana.

The city noted that Callas already has a nearby avenue named after her and that the city wants to honour Diana for her humanitarian work.

The 36-year-old princess, her boyfriend and driver died after their Mercedes crashed into a concrete pillar in the tunnel.

READ MORE

Extinction Rebellion threat to ‘close’ Heathrow with drones over expansion plan

- Press Association

More on this topic

€1bn subsea power cable will provide enough power for 450,000 homes, says Coveney

Mark McCall: Saracens ‘fresh and excited’ ahead of final clash with Exeter

Lib Dem leadership contender urges reforms as key part of any UK coalition talks

Update: Gardaí renew appeal to help locate man, 55, missing from Dublin

DianaFranceParisRoyalTOPIC:

More in this Section

Julian Assange in court no-show after being moved to prison’s medical ward

Tory leadership hopeful apologises for smoking opium in Iran

Decision to expel Campbell over Lib Dem vote to be reviewed, says Labour

White House ‘ordered ship named after McCain to be kept away from Trump’


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

Wish List: Choosing the hottest hotseats

Mindful moments: Meet the doctor who meditated every day for a year

Fighting fit: The growing appeal of boxing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »