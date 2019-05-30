NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Paris wants a 'Princess Diana Square' at site where she died

Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 01:59 PM

Paris City Hall wants to name a small plaza after Diana, Princess of Wales at the site of the car crash that killed the British royal.

The site already holds a golden flame-shaped monument in her honour, adjacent to the Alma Tunnel where the accident occurred on August 31 1997.

The plaza is currently named after opera singer Maria Callas.

A city hall official said the city council will vote next month on a measure to rename it after Diana.

The city noted that Callas already has a nearby avenue named after her and that the city wants to honour Diana for her humanitarian work.

The 36-year-old princess, her boyfriend and driver died after their Mercedes crashed into a concrete pillar in the tunnel.

-PA

READ MORE

Rescue workers looking for 21 missing people as seven confirmed dead in Budapest

More on this topic

Markle is the sparkle and the duchess Britain’s royal family needs right now

President Higgins welcomes Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla to Wicklow

Peter Crouch: I was stumped when Harry asked me ‘How did you bag Abbey?’

Queen attends Easter Sunday service on 93rd birthday

TOPIC: Royal Family

More in this Section

Julian Assange in court no-show after being moved to prison’s medical ward

Tory leadership hopeful apologises for smoking opium in Iran

Decision to expel Campbell over Lib Dem vote to be reviewed, says Labour

White House ‘ordered ship named after McCain to be kept away from Trump’


Lifestyle

Climate action: Meet the young doctors who want to save the planet

Summer Events Guide: What's on in June

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »