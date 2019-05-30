Paris wants a 'Princess Diana Square' at site where she died

Paris City Hall wants to name a small plaza after Diana, Princess of Wales at the site of the car crash that killed the British royal.

The site already holds a golden flame-shaped monument in her honour, adjacent to the Alma Tunnel where the accident occurred on August 31 1997.

The plaza is currently named after opera singer Maria Callas.

A city hall official said the city council will vote next month on a measure to rename it after Diana.

The city noted that Callas already has a nearby avenue named after her and that the city wants to honour Diana for her humanitarian work.

The 36-year-old princess, her boyfriend and driver died after their Mercedes crashed into a concrete pillar in the tunnel.

-PA