News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Paris sizzles as record temperatures threaten Europe

Paris sizzles as record temperatures threaten Europe
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 08:14 AM

Parts of Europe are bracing for record temperatures as the second heatwave of the summer bakes the continent.

The Paris area could be as hot as 42C (108F) as a result of hot, dry air coming from northern Africa.

Swathes of Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland could also face temperatures exceeding 40C (104F).

People cool off next to fountains at the Louvre in Paris (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)
People cool off next to fountains at the Louvre in Paris (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

Climate scientists have warned this could become the new normal.

But temperate Europe — where air conditioning is rare — is not equipped for the kind of temperatures in the region this week.

Tourists have been jumping in fountains in a bid to cool down, while authorities are looking to help those such as the elderly, who are often hit hardest by the heat.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Watch as penguin chicks go swimming for the first timeWatch as penguin chicks go swimming for the first time

Jet-powered hoverboard inventor fails in English Channel crossing attemptJet-powered hoverboard inventor fails in English Channel crossing attempt

Phil Foden feels lucky to be part of ‘special team’ at Manchester CityPhil Foden feels lucky to be part of ‘special team’ at Manchester City

Nissan to axe 12,500 jobs in bid to cut costsNissan to axe 12,500 jobs in bid to cut costs

EuropeheatwaveParisWeather

More in this Section

‘Major advance’ could help personalise treatment plans for people with MS‘Major advance’ could help personalise treatment plans for people with MS

Researchers aim to unravel mystery of how human embryos developResearchers aim to unravel mystery of how human embryos develop

Boris Johnson ‘broke protocol by revealing what was said in audience with Queen’Boris Johnson ‘broke protocol by revealing what was said in audience with Queen’

Three bodies pulled from water in UK as public warned over cooling off in hot weatherThree bodies pulled from water in UK as public warned over cooling off in hot weather


Lifestyle

When you replace what you can’t say with what you have to say you have the same outcome — censorship, writes Richard HoganOutrage at free speech leads to censorship

WE ALL know how important it is that kids get outdoors to play and exercise but the reality is it is sometimes hard to do.Mum's the word: Making time to get out and enjoy exercise in the great outdoors

Forget high heels. From high end to high street, as we crave comfort with our style, trainers have become a runaway success, writes Annmarie O’Connor.Best foot forward: The rise and fall of the sneaker

DONAL Chambers is course co-ordinator on Kinsale College’s Sustainability and Permaculture course and the chair of Transition Towns Kinsale. His partner Máiread Cronin trained as a veterinary nurse and now combines care of the couple’s children with volunteering with St Vincent De Paul and training as a Roots of Empathy instructor.Parents for the Planet: ‘They eat whatever comes out of the garden’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »