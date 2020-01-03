News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paris police shoot man who attacked passers-by with knife

By Press Association
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 03:47 PM

A man armed with a knife has attacked passers-by in a southern Paris park, injuring some, before being shot by police, French officials said.

A local mayor said one person was killed and several injured in the attack, but police could not immediately confirm the death or the number of injured people.

The mayor, Vincent Jeanbrun, told broadcaster BFM-TV that the attacker assaulted people in a park in Villejuif, then fled to a shopping centre in his area, L’Hay-les-Roses, and was shot by police there.

Police union official Yves Lefebvre said officers fired repeatedly because they feared the man was wearing an explosive belt and might blow himself up.

Interior Ministry officials and many police were on the scene.

TOPIC: Paris

