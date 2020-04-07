Paris bans outdoor sports activities between 10am-7pm

Authorities in Paris have banned all outdoor sports activities between 10am and 7pm after Parisians took to the streets in numbers over the weekend to enjoy the sunny weather.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and police prefect Didier Lallement said Parisians should limit their movement to urgent or indispensable outings amid stringent coronavirus lockdown measures implemented across the country.

Starting on Wednesday, Parisians can only exercise outdoors when “street crowd is at its lowest”. People jogging near the Eiffel Tower in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Parisians were previously allowed to exercise outdoors for an hour while carrying a form explaining the reason why they were going out.

France has nearly 9,000 dead and some 100,000 known infections across the country.