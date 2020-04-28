Parents urged to be on guard over 'rare' syndrome that could be linked to Covid-19

Parents have been warned to be on their guard as experts investigate a rare but serious syndrome affecting children, which may be caused by coronavirus.

Officials told the PA news agency fewer than 20 children in England have been admitted to hospital with the syndrome, which causes a toxic shock-style inflammatory reaction.

On Tuesday, the UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested some children had died, although it was unclear whether he meant deaths specifically relating to the syndrome.

The NHS in England has been approached for comment.

Mr Hancock said experts were continuing to investigate the disease “with great urgency”.

He said: “It’s a fresh, new disease that we think may be caused by coronavirus and the Covid-19 virus. We’re not 100% sure because some of the people who got it hadn’t tested positive.

“We’re doing a lot of research now but it is something we’re worried about.

“What I would also stress is that it is rare. Although it is very significant for those children who do get it, the number of cases is small.”

It follows an alert shared with NHS trusts and GP groups by NHS England asking medics to remain on high alert for signs of the disease.

Mr Hancock told LBC: “We put out at the weekend a call across the NHS because some cases of this had been identified, and then this call essentially says to doctors in other parts of the country, ‘have you seen this condition?’, and then they collate the information and find out what’s going on.” Stephen Powis (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA)

On Monday, NHS England’s national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said it was “too early to say” whether there was a link to coronavirus, while chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said it was “entirely plausible”.

Prof Powis urged parents who are worried about a child who is sick and not recovering to seek medical help.

The condition is said to be similar to Kawasaki disease, which mainly affects children under the age of five, with symptoms including a high temperature for five days or more, rashes and swollen glands in the neck.

On ITV’s This Morning on Tuesday, Ranj Singh, a TV medic and children’s doctor at London’s St George’s and St Thomas’ hospitals, said: “On the surface, this alert would seem quite scary, but we’ve got to put it into perspective.

“What we’ve seen over the last few weeks is a number of children that have been admitted to hospital, some of which have ended up in intensive care with a certain pattern of illness, which is a little bit worrying.