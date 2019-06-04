Parents of Harry Shaw speak of sadness after five-year-old’s death

Harry Shaw, the five-year-old boy with cancer whose fight inspired Lewis Hamilton to victory, has died.

The youngster passed way on Saturday but “fought to the very end”, his family said as a charity fundraising page saw donations climb to more than £230,000 (€258,483).

“His pain and suffering is over. It is impossible to imagine life without Harry and the hole he will leave in our lives,” a statement on Twitter said.

“We are SO proud of Harry and everything he achieved in his life and the legacy he has created to help others.

“We miss him so much.”

(1/3) It is with the greatest of sadness and most broken of hearts we have to inform you Harry slipped away on Saturday evening. He fought to the very end and we were both with him for his final moments. His pain and suffering is over. pic.twitter.com/8rzYS0LJeG — Harry Shaw (@HarrysPledge5) June 3, 2019

Hamilton was among a number of stars from the sporting world to lend support to Harry’s Giant Pledge.

The Formula One ace dedicated his win at the Spanish Grand Prix to the youngster, while Mercedes sent the trophy and one of Hamilton’s cars to Harry’s Surrey home for the youngster to enjoy.

The world champion had been alerted to his plight after he received a video message ahead the race in Barcelona.

Hamilton said in a Instagram post at the time: “You are such a strong boy, I wish I was as strong as you, I wanted the world to see how strong you are.”

England cricketer Jos Buttler, former England footballer Gary Lineker, and grand slam tennis champion Novak Djokovic, were among the big names to speak about Harry’s illness on social media.

His parents, Charlotte and James Shaw, set up the fundraising page for the The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity after Harry was given just seven days to live on April 29.

He had been diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer in August 2018, aged just four.

