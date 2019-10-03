News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Parents hope to move disabled daughter Tafida to Italian hospital within weeks

Parents hope to move disabled daughter Tafida to Italian hospital within weeks
By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 12:53 PM

A couple hope to move their severely disabled five-year-old daughter to an Italian hospital within the next two weeks after winning a High Court life support treatment fight in Britain, lawyers said.

Specialists caring for Tafida Raqeeb at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel said further treatment was futile because the youngster had permanent brain damage, was in a minimally conscious state and had no chance of recovery.

Tafida’s parents, who live in Newham, east London, want to move her to Gaslini children’s hospital in Genoa, Italy, and have organised funding.

Her mother, solicitor Shelina Begum, and father, construction consultant Mohammed Raqeeb, said doctors there would keep providing life support treatment until Tafida was diagnosed as brain dead.

They said Tafida, who has a British-Bangladeshi background, came from a Muslim family and Islamic law only allowed God to end life.

Tafida Raqeeb (Family handout/PA)
Tafida Raqeeb (Family handout/PA)

A judge has ruled that Tafida can be moved to Italy.

Lawyers representing Tafida’s parents said they hope to transfer the youngster in the next 10 days.

Mr Justice MacDonald had analysed evidence at a recent High Court trial in London and delivered a ruling on Thursday.

Bosses at Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital, had asked the judge to rule that stopping life support treatment was in Tafida’s best interests.

Lawyers representing Tafida had asked him to rule that she could be moved to Italy.

They had taken instructions from a relative and their application was backed by Tafida’s parents.

Mr Justice MacDonald had heard how Tafida woke her parents in the early hours in February complaining of a headache.

She collapsed shortly afterwards and doctors discovered that blood vessels in her brain were tangled and had ruptured.

Solicitor Paul Conrathe of Sinclairslaw, who represented Tafida’s parents, said after the hearing: “The hope is that Tafida will be able to go to Italy within the next 10 days.”

Lawyers representing the trust said bosses are considering an appeal.

More on this topic

Wrong donor sperm used in UK fertility clinic errorWrong donor sperm used in UK fertility clinic error

Mike Ashley’s latest court fight with Rangers arouses judge’s concernMike Ashley’s latest court fight with Rangers arouses judge’s concern

No plans for Rees-Mogg to ask British Queen for prorogation this weekend, source saysNo plans for Rees-Mogg to ask British Queen for prorogation this weekend, source says

Dismembered finger posted through letterbox in EnglandDismembered finger posted through letterbox in England

NewhamTafida RaqeebTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Suspect in mass mosque killing halts bid to move trial away from ChristchurchSuspect in mass mosque killing halts bid to move trial away from Christchurch

Trump lashes out in anger as Democrats warn of legal actionTrump lashes out in anger as Democrats warn of legal action

Seven killed as wartime US bomber crashesSeven killed as wartime US bomber crashes

Jennifer Arcuri had ‘every right’ to go on trade missions with Boris JohnsonJennifer Arcuri had ‘every right’ to go on trade missions with Boris Johnson


Lifestyle

New book Remembering Lions aims to raise awareness of the struggles faced by Africa’s big cat.A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…

Seafood is on the menu for expectant mothers.Fish for all the family: Eating seafood during pregnancy may help attention capacity in children

Keep falling asleep in your makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks maybe you shouldn’t feel too guilty about itWhy it's ok to sleep in your make up

BONHAMS will offer this large and impressive Waterford 18-light waterfall-and-bag chandelier at its home and interiors sale in Knightsbridge, London, on Tuesday.Crystal clear: Impressive Waterford 18-light waterfall-and-bag chandelier on offer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »