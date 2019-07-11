News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pamplona bull runners stage protest against lack of thrills

Pamplona bull runners stage protest against lack of thrills
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 11:42 AM

The fifth bull run in Pamplona featured a goring and a handful of minor injuries after a protest by some participants who complained the Spanish festival is in danger of losing its thrills.

Thursday’s run in the San Fermin festival was preceded by a protest by a small number of the “runners” who sat on the street before the bulls were released.

They consider that this year’s runs have lacked the usual excitement because the bulls have largely stayed behind the large steers which quickly guide them through the narrow, twisting streets to Pamplona’s bullring, where the bulls are killed in bullfights later in the day.

Revellers have complained about a lack of thrills (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Revellers have complained about a lack of thrills (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

An adherent has also been applied for over a decade to the cobblestoned streets which helps prevent the animals from slipping and being separated from the pack.

Reggie Gooden, a 60-year-old native of New York, said that the bull runs have become increasingly faster over the 30 years he has attended the fiesta.

He does not run now due to bad knees, but he says that the speed of the bull runs makes it almost impossible for even the most experienced runners to pull off the feat of sprinting just in front of a bull’s horns for several meters.

“I came in ’89 and ’90, and the runs were over four minutes, now they are over two minutes,” Mr Gooden said. “What they have done protects the bulls, and it also protects the runners, because nobody is going to get out in front of them now… It is just the evolution of bull running.”

The bulls stayed together through most of Thursday’s run, which was the longest of this year’s festival so far at 2 minutes, 49 seconds.

Even so, the Red Cross said a total of seven people needed to be taken to hospitals for treatment, along with another 67 people who were attended to by medics on site.

A regional hospital spokesman said a 27-year-old man from the Spanish city of Valencia was gored in the arm.

The other injuries were from blows received in falls as the crowds of runners tumble out of the way of the much faster bulls during the race along the 930-yard cobbled-street course.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta that was immortalised by Ernest Hemingway in his novel The Sun Also Rises attracts about 1 million spectators every year. Most come to party late into the night before watching hundreds test their speed and daring against the bulls each morning.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Thousands mark start of running of the bulls festival in SpainThousands mark start of running of the bulls festival in Spain

Barcelona church La Sagrada Familia Basilica given official building permit after 137 yearsBarcelona church La Sagrada Familia Basilica given official building permit after 137 years

Barcelona prepares to bring in tougher rent controlsBarcelona prepares to bring in tougher rent controls

Catalan separatists hope to promote cause from European ParliamentCatalan separatists hope to promote cause from European Parliament

BullsPamplonaTOPIC: Spain

More in this Section

Six killed as deadly storm hits northern GreeceSix killed as deadly storm hits northern Greece

Investigation into anti-Semitism in Labour Party was ‘heartbreaking’Investigation into anti-Semitism in Labour Party was ‘heartbreaking’

‘Largest moveable land-based structure’ unveiled to confine Chernobyl debris‘Largest moveable land-based structure’ unveiled to confine Chernobyl debris

Tommy Robinson to be sentenced for contempt of courtTommy Robinson to be sentenced for contempt of court


Lifestyle

Cooking though really is the essential skill I truly believe we have to teach our children.Mum’s the word: Age appropriate chores are stepping stones to life lessons

Saying “no” to your child can be a very difficult thing to do, especially when the child in question is demanding and won’t rest until they hear that golden word, “yes”.Learning Points: Saying ‘no’ often means giving them much more

Dublin-born author Sarah Crossan is the current Laureate na nÓg(Ireland’s Children’s Literature Laureate).A question of taste with Dublin-based author Sarah Crossan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »