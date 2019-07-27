News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Palace denies Harry and Meghan had anything to do with ‘rules for neighbours’

Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 02:17 PM

Neighbours of Prince Harry and Megan Markle have been given a list of do's and don'ts.

Residents in the area have said they were warned to stay away from petting the couple's dogs, refrain from asking to see Archie and avoid posting letters through their letterbox.

One local told the Sun that "It would be funny if it wasn’t so over the top".

However, the royal couple had “nothing to do with the content” of the meeting, Buckingham Palace said.

Locals at the residents’ meeting were told not to approach or instigate conversation with the royal couple, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reported that people living near Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage home on the Windsor estate were also told not to offer to babysit.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “The Duke and Duchess didn’t request this, didn’t know about it, and had nothing to do with the content or guidance offered.”

It is understood the meeting was one of the briefings which takes place regularly for residents on the estate, and the agenda would have included other matters.

The Sussexes’ approach to privacy has made headlines after they decided not to reveal details of Archie’s godparents following his private christening, and after a royal protection officer asked a Wimbledon fan, who was photographing Serena Williams, not to take pictures of Meghan.

- Press Association

