NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Pakistani politicians claim women’s march was anti-Islam

Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 11:43 AM

Provincial politicians in north-western Pakistan have denounced as anti-Islamic women’s marches held earlier this month across the country to mark International Women’s Day.

Politicians in the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa provincial parliament unanimously adopted a resolution denouncing the marches as a “shameless and un-Islamic act”.

The politicians included those from Pakistan’s ruling party of former cricket star-turned-prime minister Imran Khan and those from opposition parties, including the left-leaning Pakistan People’s Party now led by the son of ex-premier Benazir Bhutto.

A woman takes part in a rally during International Women’s Day in Islamabad (BK Bangash/AP)

On the holiday, observed every March 8, Pakistani women carried posters demanding women’s rights, attacking Pakistan’s patriarchal society and celebrating being single or divorced.

The posters caused uproar on social media, with conservative and right-wing religious leaders condemning them as immoral.

Women’s rights activists condemned the resolution.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Bodies of missing climbers found on Pakistan mountain

Pakistan hands over captured pilot to India

Pakistan army searching for British climber amid air space shutdown

Pakistan to release captured Indian pilot in ‘peace gesture’

KEYWORDS

International Women's DayPakistanWomen's March

More in this Section

Four accused of secretly filming hotel guests in South Korea

Shamima Begum family ‘starts appeal against citizenship decision’

May facing Brexit backlash at home as she heads to Brussels to seek more time

Australia moving 2,000 people from powerful cyclone’s path


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Game, set, and match for toxic masculinity?

A Question of Taste: Derek Burke

Double act on a one-woman play

The early career and defection of Rudolf Nureyev who captivated Paris

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »