Pakistan to release captured Indian pilot in ‘peace gesture’

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 11:37 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan will release the captured Indian pilot as a “peace gesture” towards India.

Mr Khan made the announcement while addressing politicians in both chambers of parliament, convened to discuss the latest situation amid rising tensions with India over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Mr Khan says he tried to reach his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Wednesday with a message that he wants to de-escalate tension.

Mr Khan did not say how India responded to his initiative.

He also reiterated his offer for talks with New Delhi, saying this is the only way to solve all issues.

- Press Association

