Pakistan to release captured Indian pilot in ‘peace gesture’

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan will release the captured Indian pilot as a “peace gesture” towards India.

Mr Khan made the announcement while addressing politicians in both chambers of parliament, convened to discuss the latest situation amid rising tensions with India over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Pakistan will release Indian Pilot Abhinandan tomorrow as a gesture of peace: Prime Minister Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/6aUN4S9JVb— Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 28, 2019

Mr Khan says he tried to reach his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Wednesday with a message that he wants to de-escalate tension.

Mr Khan did not say how India responded to his initiative.

He also reiterated his offer for talks with New Delhi, saying this is the only way to solve all issues.

- Press Association