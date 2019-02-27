NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pakistan shoots down two Indian warplanes, army says

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 07:17 AM

Pakistan's air force has shot down two Indian warplanes after they crossed the boundary between the two nuclear-armed rivals in the disputed territory of Kashmir, an army spokesman said.

FILE: An Indian Air Force Mirage jet fighter (front) makes its way along the tarmac during the joint Indo-US military exercise, 'Cope India 2018', at Kalaikunda Air Base in Midnapore West district, India, 10 December 2018 (issued 26 February 2019). EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistani troops on the ground captured an Indian pilot.

He said one of the planes crashed in Pakistan's part of Kashmir and the other went down in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

He said that "one Indian pilot was arrested by troops on ground while two are in the area" on Wednesday.

Indian air force spokesman Anupam Banerjee in New Delhi said he has no information on Pakistan's statement.

Earlier, senior Indian police officer Munir Ahmed Khan said an Indian Air Force plane crashed in the Indian-controlled sector of Kashmir.

It was not immediately known if there were casualties.

Another police officer, SP Pani, said firefighters were at the site in the Budgam area where the warplane crashed.

Eyewitnesses said soldiers fired into the air to keep residents away from the crash site.

PA & Digital Desk

