News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pakistan predicts ‘bloodbath’ in Kashmir

Pakistan predicts ‘bloodbath’ in Kashmir
By Press Association
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 05:41 PM

Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has denounced India’s crackdown in Kashmir and warned of a “bloodbath” in the disputed region.

Mr Khan told the United Nations General Assembly that 900,000 Indian troops “will be out in the streets” once a curfew is lifted for Kashmiris. “And what will the soldiers do? They will shoot them.”

Imran Khan speaks to the hall in New York (Richard Drew/AP)
Imran Khan speaks to the hall in New York (Richard Drew/AP)

He was speaking after Indian prime minister Narendra Modi denounced terrorism but avoided any mention of Kashmir.

Mr Modi said that India’s “voice against terrorism to alert the world about its evil rings with seriousness and outrage”.

But Mr Khan bluntly warned that war is possible over India’s actions in Kashmir.

Narendra Modi addresses the United Nations General Assembly (Richard Drew/AP)
Narendra Modi addresses the United Nations General Assembly (Richard Drew/AP)

The nuclear-armed rivals, which have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, have been locked in a worsening standoff since August 5, when Mr Modi stripped the portion of Kashmir that India controls of its limited autonomy.

The Hindu nationalist-led Indian government imposed a sweeping military curfew and cut off residents in the Muslim-majority region from virtually all communications.

- Press Association

Imran KhanKashmirNarendra ModiPakistan

More in this Section

Trump wants to cap refugee numbers at record lowTrump wants to cap refugee numbers at record low

Teething gels contain sugar and alcohol, researchers sayTeething gels contain sugar and alcohol, researchers say

Mac Miller overdose death: Third man charged with drug offencesMac Miller overdose death: Third man charged with drug offences

Dominic Cummings: It’s not surprising voters are angry at MPs over BrexitDominic Cummings: It’s not surprising voters are angry at MPs over Brexit


Lifestyle

Manners maketh the man.11 things you’ll only know if you’re way too polite for your own good

Grab a blanket and a mug of something hot, and settle down with one of these thrilling reads.We’ve reviewed some of the best new thriller and crime novels to read during autumn evenings

The desert nation hopes to attract millions more tourists, and will exempt them from some – but only some – of its laws.As Saudi Arabia announces first tourist visas, here’s what foreign visitors need to know

Peter Dowdall casts an eye over blooms and events that come into their own from September onwards.Autumn is blooming with gardening events

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »