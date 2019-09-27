Pakistan predicts ‘bloodbath’ in Kashmir

Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has denounced India’s crackdown in Kashmir and warned of a “bloodbath” in the disputed region.

Mr Khan told the United Nations General Assembly that 900,000 Indian troops “will be out in the streets” once a curfew is lifted for Kashmiris. “And what will the soldiers do? They will shoot them.” Imran Khan speaks to the hall in New York (Richard Drew/AP)

He was speaking after Indian prime minister Narendra Modi denounced terrorism but avoided any mention of Kashmir.

Mr Modi said that India’s “voice against terrorism to alert the world about its evil rings with seriousness and outrage”.

But Mr Khan bluntly warned that war is possible over India’s actions in Kashmir. Narendra Modi addresses the United Nations General Assembly (Richard Drew/AP)

The nuclear-armed rivals, which have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, have been locked in a worsening standoff since August 5, when Mr Modi stripped the portion of Kashmir that India controls of its limited autonomy.

The Hindu nationalist-led Indian government imposed a sweeping military curfew and cut off residents in the Muslim-majority region from virtually all communications.

- Press Association