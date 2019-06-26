News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pakistan opposition chiefs meet to discuss ousting of Imran Khan

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 03:45 PM

The top leaders of Pakistan’s major opposition political parties have met in Islamabad to discuss how to oust the government of prime minister Imran Khan over his alleged failure in handling the country’s economic crisis.

Wednesday’s multi-party meeting took place the same day that Pakistan’s currency dropped to an all time low of 160 rupees to the dollar.

It also came weeks after Mr Khan vowed to ensure that all corrupt politicians are held accountable for wrongdoing.

The gathering was also attended by leaders of the parties of former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan (Alexei Druzhinin/AP)
Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan (Alexei Druzhinin/AP)

Mr Sharif is serving a prison term for corruption and Mr Zardari is in the custody of an anti-corruption body in connection with a money-laundering case.

Mr Khan came to power last year and enjoys a simple majority in parliament.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Pakistani Prime Minister condemns terror attack on hotel

Four gunmen who attacked Pakistan hotel and shot dead security guard have been killed

Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after years on death row leaves Pakistan

Pakistani politicians claim women’s march was anti-Islam

Imran KhanPakistanpoliticsTOPIC: Pakistan

More in this Section

More than 5,000 turtles seized in luggage at Malaysia airport

North Korea and US ‘in talks to set up third Trump-Kim summit’

What is Gatt 24? A jargon-busting guide to the new Brexit term

Robert Mueller agrees to testify before Congressional committees


Lifestyle

Stereolab: The right band at the wrong time

Kaleidoscope: The festival that is Electric Picnic for families

The High Priestess of Punk on 40 years in showbusiness ahead of Irish gig

Orla O’Regan: ‘I treasure the way my life has turned out’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »