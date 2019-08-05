News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pakistan leaders reject Indian revocation of Kashmir’s special status

Pakistan leaders reject Indian revocation of Kashmir’s special status
By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 11:00 AM

Pakistan’s foreign minister has rejected India’s revocation of the disputed Kashmir region’s special constitutional status, saying the move violates a UN resolution.

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters that Pakistan would step up diplomatic efforts to prevent the revocation made by presidential order from coming into effect.

The order scraps an Indian constitutional provision that forbids Indians from outside the region from buying land in the Muslim-majority territory.

Indian home minister Amit Shah (AP)
Indian home minister Amit Shah (AP)

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim the region in its entirety.

Two of the three wars India and Pakistan have fought since their independence from British rule were over Kashmir.

The president of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, also rejected India’s presidential order and said that India “can go to war” with Pakistan in such a situation.

India’s government initiated the revocation of Kashmir’s special status amid uproar in parliament and a huge troop deployment in the area.

Home minister Amit Shah told members of India’s upper house that the government has decided to repeal a law that gives special status to the Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir by presidential order.

Mr Shah said that the government has also decided to split the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be ruled directly by the central government.

Tensions have soared along the volatile, highly militarised frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir (AP)
Tensions have soared along the volatile, highly militarised frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir (AP)

Article 370 of the Indian constitution forbids Indians outside the state from permanently settling, buying land, holding local government jobs and securing education scholarships.

An indefinite security lockdown is in place in the Indian-controlled portion, with thousands of newly deployed soldiers camping in police stations and government buildings around the increasingly tense region.

The deployment in recent days added at least 10,000 troops in Kashmir, already one of the world’s most militarised regions.

India has also ordered thousands of tourists and Hindu pilgrims to leave the region.

- Press Association

More on this topic

At least 17 killed in Pakistan plane crashAt least 17 killed in Pakistan plane crash

Nine dead after female suicide bomber targets hospital in PakistanNine dead after female suicide bomber targets hospital in Pakistan

Pakistan arrests suspect wanted by US over Mumbai terror attacks Pakistan arrests suspect wanted by US over Mumbai terror attacks

Pakistan opposition chiefs meet to discuss ousting of Imran KhanPakistan opposition chiefs meet to discuss ousting of Imran Khan

IndiaKashmirPakistanTOPIC: Pakistan

More in this Section

Residents risking lives by refusing to leave UK town, warn policeResidents risking lives by refusing to leave UK town, warn police

Strike by Heathrow workers suspended to allow more talksStrike by Heathrow workers suspended to allow more talks

Texas shopping centre gunman charged with murder in domestic terrorism caseTexas shopping centre gunman charged with murder in domestic terrorism case

Gunman who killed nine people in Ohio mass shooting identifiedGunman who killed nine people in Ohio mass shooting identified


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 5, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

There is hardly a more politically-charged fulcrum of international affairs in the world than the Straits of Hormuz in the Middle East.On the home strait to Hormuz in the Middle East

The story this week begins with an unfortunate flat squirrel encountered on a road in the Czech Republic, awkwardly renamed Czechia, uncomfortably similar to that of war-torn Chechnya fighting for independence from Russia.Squirrelling away to look at a rarely spotted rodent

This bank holiday weekend, many people will be out on coastal headlands, hoping to catch a glimpse of whales, dolphins, porpoises, and other ocean residents.Having a whale of a time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »