Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 106 on board crashes

By Press Association
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 11:37 AM

A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, an aviation official said.

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties.

The aircraft arriving from the eastern city of Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and seven crew members, the official said.

More to follow...

