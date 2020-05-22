Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 106 on board crashes

A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, an aviation official said.

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties.

The aircraft arriving from the eastern city of Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and seven crew members, the official said.

The PK 303 from Lahore to Karachi has crashed just before landing the officials confirm. The Airbus A320 went down onto the residential quarters, houses also damaged. pic.twitter.com/I3gu3kIL9W — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) May 22, 2020

Fire trucks are at the sight....rescue operations are under way for PIA Airbus A320 crash site in Karachi. It is a congested urban area. This has been a terrible year all around. The wreckage and homes remain on fire with jet fuel. pic.twitter.com/FEgO8mc9zB — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 22, 2020

More to follow...