News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 106 on board crashes

Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 106 on board crashes
File photo
By Press Association
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 12:20 PM

A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties.

The aircraft arriving from the eastern city of Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members, Abdul Sattar Kokhar said.

Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport.

The residential area on the edge of the airport, known as Model Colony, is a poor area and densely inhabited.

Video available: Pakistan plane crash – locator map

A resident, Abdul Rahman, said he saw the aircraft circle at least three times, appearing to try to land at the airport before it crashed into several houses.

Police and soldiers have cordoned off the area.

Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport. Ambulances were on their way.

The flight typically takes an hour and a half to travel from Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s most populous Punjab province, to Karachi.

Airworthiness documents showed the plane last received a government check on November 1.

PIA’s chief engineer signed a separate certificate on April 28 saying all maintenance had been conducted on the plane and it was “fully airworthy and meets all the safety” standards.

READ MORE

Coronavirus accelerates across Latin America, India and Russia

More on this topic

Investigation finds fatal plane crash caused by steep turn and loss of controlInvestigation finds fatal plane crash caused by steep turn and loss of control

Sala crash flight pilot and plane were unlicensed, investigation findsSala crash flight pilot and plane were unlicensed, investigation finds

Sala crash flight pilot flew too fast as he battled to avoid bad weather – investigatorsSala crash flight pilot flew too fast as he battled to avoid bad weather – investigators

Report details pilots’ struggles to control Boeing in Ethiopia crashReport details pilots’ struggles to control Boeing in Ethiopia crash


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Plane crash

More in this Section

Hong Kong opposition condemns China’s security law moveHong Kong opposition condemns China’s security law move

Leading scientist urges faster exit from UK’s lockdownLeading scientist urges faster exit from UK’s lockdown

Trial launched for new coronavirus test that could return results in 20 minutesTrial launched for new coronavirus test that could return results in 20 minutes

Not possible to predict when coronavirus vaccine will be ready, scientist saysNot possible to predict when coronavirus vaccine will be ready, scientist says


Lifestyle

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard's Arts & Showbiz Quiz

We can teach ourselves to feel sunny even while living under a Covid-19 cloud, experts tell Simon LewisChoosing happiness during Covid-19 is not impossible

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll looks at the weekend's small-screen highlights.The weekend's telly: Baby Driver, Good Vibrations, Italia '90

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »