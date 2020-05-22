Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 106 on board crashes

A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties.

The aircraft arriving from the eastern city of Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members, Abdul Sattar Kokhar said.

The PK 303 from Lahore to Karachi has crashed just before landing the officials confirm. The Airbus A320 went down onto the residential quarters, houses also damaged. pic.twitter.com/I3gu3kIL9W — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) May 22, 2020

Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport.

The residential area on the edge of the airport, known as Model Colony, is a poor area and densely inhabited.

A resident, Abdul Rahman, said he saw the aircraft circle at least three times, appearing to try to land at the airport before it crashed into several houses.

Police and soldiers have cordoned off the area.

Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport. Ambulances were on their way.

The flight typically takes an hour and a half to travel from Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s most populous Punjab province, to Karachi.

Airworthiness documents showed the plane last received a government check on November 1.

PIA’s chief engineer signed a separate certificate on April 28 saying all maintenance had been conducted on the plane and it was “fully airworthy and meets all the safety” standards.

Fire trucks are at the sight....rescue operations are under way for PIA Airbus A320 crash site in Karachi. It is a congested urban area. This has been a terrible year all around. The wreckage and homes remain on fire with jet fuel. pic.twitter.com/FEgO8mc9zB — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 22, 2020