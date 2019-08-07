News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pakistan downgrading ties with India over Kashmir dispute

Pakistan downgrading ties with India over Kashmir dispute
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 04:00 PM

Pakistan has decided to downgrade diplomatic ties with India and suspend bilateral trade in response to New Delhi’s decision to reduce the special status of Kashmir, a Himalayan region claimed by both countries.

The decision was made at a meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee led by prime minister Imran Khan and attended by the heads of the armed forces and senior government officials.

The government said in a statement that Pakistan will also review other aspects of relations with India.

Imran Khan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Imran Khan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It also decided to ask the United Nations, including the Security Council, to pressure India to reverse its decision to strip statehood and other rights from the portion of Kashmir it administers.

Amid a complete security lockdown in Kashmir, hundreds of poor migrant workers have begun fleeing to return to their villages in northern and eastern India.

Some complained that Kashmiri employers did not pay them any salary as security forces began imposing tight travel restrictions over the weekend and asked them to leave their jobs.

Indian migrant workers at Jammu station (Channi Anand/AP)
Indian migrant workers at Jammu station (Channi Anand/AP)

Authorities in Hindu-majority India clamped a complete shutdown on Kashmir as they scrapped the Muslim-majority state’s special status, including exclusive hereditary rights and a separate constitution, and divided it into two territories.

The Kashmir region is divided between India and Pakistan and is claimed by both. The two nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars, two of them over control of Kashmir, since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947.

On Wednesday, workers crowded the railway station at Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir state, as they waited for trains to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

They carried their belongings on their heads and under their arms, tied in bedsheets.

A train prepares to leave the station (Channi Anand/AP)
A train prepares to leave the station (Channi Anand/AP)

Jagdish Mathur, a worker, said many people walked for miles on a highway and hitched rides on army trucks and buses from Srinagar to Jammu, a distance of 160 miles.

“We haven’t eaten properly for the past four days,” he said, adding that he does not have money to buy a rail ticket to take him to his village in eastern Bihar state. “The government should help me.”

Every year, tens of thousands of people travel to Kashmir from various Indian states looking for work, mainly masonry, carpentry and agriculture. Whenever the security situation deteriorates, they return home.

Insurgent groups have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies.

READ MORE

Hundreds of migrant workers flee Kashmir amid security lockdown

- Press Association

More on this topic

Imran Khan warns India and Pakistan could go to war over Kashmir tensionsImran Khan warns India and Pakistan could go to war over Kashmir tensions

Update: One dead, 30 injured, in grenade attack on Kashmir bus stationUpdate: One dead, 30 injured, in grenade attack on Kashmir bus station

Pakistani PM willing to hold talks but warns India amid Kashmir tensionsPakistani PM willing to hold talks but warns India amid Kashmir tensions

India warns of 'crushing response' after Kashmir suicide attackIndia warns of 'crushing response' after Kashmir suicide attack

JammuKashmirPakistanTOPIC: Kashmir

More in this Section

‘Nightmare’ travel chaos in the UK after fire near rail tracks and airline IT problems‘Nightmare’ travel chaos in the UK after fire near rail tracks and airline IT problems

Labour ‘would not block second Scottish independence poll’ after SNP pact hintsLabour ‘would not block second Scottish independence poll’ after SNP pact hints

China warns Hong Kong faces biggest crisis since 1997 handoverChina warns Hong Kong faces biggest crisis since 1997 handover

Trump to visit Ohio city rocked by gun massacre amid calls for unityTrump to visit Ohio city rocked by gun massacre amid calls for unity


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets expert advice on DIY flower arranging using everything from a gift bouquet to garden offerings, and learns how they can be deployed to enhance the home interior.Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »