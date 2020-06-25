News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pakistan airline says 150 pilots grounded after crash probe

Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 12:01 PM

Pakistan’s state-run airline has announced that it will ground 150 pilots on charges they obtained their pilot licences by having others take exams for them.

Abdullah Hafeez, a spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines, said the decision comes after a probe into last month’s PIA crash that killed 97 people in the city of Karachi.

Mr Hafeez, without sharing specific details, said a process to remove the 150 pilots who possessed tainted licences had been initiated.

“We will make it sure that unqualified pilots never fly aircraft again,” he told The Associated Press.

Pakistan’s aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan (Anjum Naveed/AP)
The move by PIA to ground the pilots comes a day after the country’s aviation minister, Ghulam Sarqar Khan, said 262 out of 860 pilots in the country had “fake” licences.

He made the revelation while presenting preliminary findings to parliament of a probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 aircraft crash in Karachi.


