Pair reported to prosecutors over wild goat ‘trophy’ hunting

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 03:09 PM

A “professional huntress” who sparked outrage after tweeting pictures of herself and a companion posing with a wild goat shot on Islay island in Scotland has been reported to prosecutors.

American TV presenter Larysa Switlyk, who hosts the Larysa Unleashed programme on various channels, was widely criticised after posting a picture of herself smiling behind the wild goat in the autumn, with more than 20,000 people commenting on the image.

One tweet described a “fun hunt” and “a perfect 200 yard shot”.

Police said a man and woman have been reported to prosecutors for alleged firearms offences.

The Scottish Government has said it will review the law around animal culling in the wake of the response to the images.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Following several complaints of wild goat ‘trophy’ hunting on Islay in September, Police Scotland can now confirm that a 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man from the USA have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for firearms offences.”

- Press Association


