News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pair of socks leads to murder charge in 28-year-old cold case

Pair of socks leads to murder charge in 28-year-old cold case
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 02:22 PM

A pair of socks helped lead to an arrest over the killing of a Pennsylvania woman nearly 30 years ago, authorities have said.

Philadelphia authorities said Theodore Dill Donahue is charged with murder and numerous other counts over the 1991 death of his 27-year-old girlfriend Denise Sharon Kulb.

Donahue's lawyer said he maintains his innocence.

State police made the arrest following a re-examination of the case that began in 2015.

Ms Kulb's body was found on November 12 1991 in a wooded portion of an undeveloped cul-de-sac in a residential community about 25 miles south-west of Philadelphia.

Authorities believe the body was moved there after Ms Kulb was murdered.

They said the case was built on new investigative tools, including photo-enhancing technology that connected a pair of separated socks, including one that was found on the body.

More on this topic

High Court dismisses action taken by councillor secretly filmed by RTE in ethics investigationHigh Court dismisses action taken by councillor secretly filmed by RTE in ethics investigation

Court hears driver assaulted cyclist who held up middle finger to himCourt hears driver assaulted cyclist who held up middle finger to him

Woman who assaulted bus inspector ordered to do 60 hours community service for other offenceWoman who assaulted bus inspector ordered to do 60 hours community service for other offence

Cork councillor found not guilty of intending to drive car when he had excess alcoholCork councillor found not guilty of intending to drive car when he had excess alcohol

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Former remainer says Brexit referendum vote must be respectedFormer remainer says Brexit referendum vote must be respected

Scottish judge finds UK PM Boris Johnson's planned prorogation of parliament lawfulScottish judge finds UK PM Boris Johnson's planned prorogation of parliament lawful

Sacking of Tory rebels defended as Parliament gears up for momentous daySacking of Tory rebels defended as Parliament gears up for momentous day

Hong Kong leader ‘to withdraw extradition Bill’Hong Kong leader ‘to withdraw extradition Bill’


Lifestyle

They first connected through the social media site, Bebo, and 14 years later Susan Buckley and Danny McCarthy tied the knot.Wedding of the Week: A connection made on social media

Helen O’Callaghan says it’s vital boys are signed up for vaccine.Save your son: HPV jab offers vital protection for boys

At certain times during my cycle I can’t sleep without having an orgasm.Sex Advice: I can’t sleep unless I’ve had an orgasm

Back to school. Our little dotes are busily settling back into school, some making new friends, others reacquainting with special pals from last term.Darina Allen: Back to school fuel for the whole family

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »