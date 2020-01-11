News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pair charged with murder after UK two-year-old dies of head injuries

By Press Association
Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 07:23 AM

A man and a woman have been charged with murder following the death of two-year-old Keigan Ronnie O’Brien in England.

The child was treated by ambulance staff following reports that he was in cardiac arrest at a property in Bosworth Road, Adwick, Doncaster on Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police said.

Police were called to the home at around 11am, and, after being taken to hospital, the toddler died on Thursday afternoon.

A post-mortem later showed he died from head injuries.

Floral tributes near the property in Bosworth Road, Adwick, Doncaster

Floral tributes near the property in Bosworth Road, Adwick, Doncaster (Handout/PA)

Martin Currie, 36, and 32-year-old Sarah O’Brien, both of Bosworth Road, Doncaster, have been charged and will appear in Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, said: “Specialist officers have updated Keigan’s family and are continuing to support them as they try to come to terms with and digest what has happened over the last 48-hours.

“I would also like to please reiterate my request for people to be mindful of what they are posting across social media networks,” the senior investigating officer added.

“It’s really important to refrain from posting any speculative comments and details about the case, to avoid further distress to Keigan’s family and allow them the privacy to grieve, but to also allow the criminal proceedings to progress through the courts unhindered.”

Those with information on Keigan’s death are asked to phone 101 and quote incident number 293 of January 8, 2020.

AdwickDoncasterKeigan Ronnie O’BrienMartin CurrieSarah O’Brien

