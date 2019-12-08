News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pair arrested in UK on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism offences

Pair arrested in UK on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism offences
By Press Association
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 03:08 PM

A man and a woman have been arrested in Dover on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism offences, West Midlands police said.

Detectives from the West Midlands counter terrorism unit detained the pair on Saturday December 7 as part of an “intelligence-led” operation.

The 32-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of preparing to commit terrorism offences, police said.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of funding or supporting terrorism. Both were taken to a police station in the West Midlands for questioning.

Police said the arrests were not linked in “any way” to the London Bridge terror attack on November 29, adding that inquiries were already under way prior to the incident.

More on this topic

Johnson denies knowledge of tax burden rising under ToriesJohnson denies knowledge of tax burden rising under Tories

1970s convictions of three men in UK overturned due to evidence of corrupt detective1970s convictions of three men in UK overturned due to evidence of corrupt detective

Hotel blaze not thought to be cladding-related, says fire serviceHotel blaze not thought to be cladding-related, says fire service

Johnson pledges to ramp up anti-terror protection at public venuesJohnson pledges to ramp up anti-terror protection at public venues

DoverTerrorismWest Midlands PoliceTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Poll predicts Conservatives to win majority of 38 in election - Sunday TimesPoll predicts Conservatives to win majority of 38 in election - Sunday Times

Boris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if he fails to win majorityBoris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if he fails to win majority

New Delhi fire leaves at least 43 people deadNew Delhi fire leaves at least 43 people dead

Global sleep-out across 52 cities worldwide shines spotlight on homelessnessGlobal sleep-out across 52 cities worldwide shines spotlight on homelessness


Lifestyle

Laura Williams reveals her 10-minute top-to-toe workout.Is this is the ultimate party-season body blitz?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »