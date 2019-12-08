Pair arrested in UK on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism offences

A man and a woman have been arrested in Dover on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism offences, West Midlands police said.

Detectives from the West Midlands counter terrorism unit detained the pair on Saturday December 7 as part of an “intelligence-led” operation.

The 32-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of preparing to commit terrorism offences, police said.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of funding or supporting terrorism. Both were taken to a police station in the West Midlands for questioning.

Police said the arrests were not linked in “any way” to the London Bridge terror attack on November 29, adding that inquiries were already under way prior to the incident.