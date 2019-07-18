News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pair arrested in Lancashire terror probe as homes raided

Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 09:48 AM

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences after raids in Lancashire.

One suspect, 34, held over an alleged terror plot, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism during a raid on a house on Manor Street in Accrington.

A second suspect, 33, was arrested on suspicion of the dissemination of terrorist publications following raids on two properties on Burns Street and Gordon Street in Burnley.

The early morning raids were carried out by Lancashire Police and North West Counter Terrorism officers.

I want to reassure people that our information and intelligence lead us to believe that there is no immediate threat to local people

Both men are in custody and searches are being carried out at the addresses raided.

Superintendent Stasia Osiowy of Lancashire Police said: “I recognise that events like this can cause people to worry and impact on wider public confidence.

“I want to reassure people that our information and intelligence lead us to believe that there is no immediate threat to local people.

“We will continue to engage with our local communities and keep you updated and as informed as we are able to given the sensitive nature of this investigation.

“People may see extra police activity in the area over the next few days and I would ask them to co-operate with us as we carry out the work that we need to do.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding. If anyone does have any concerns they should approach an officer or call 101.”

- Press Association

