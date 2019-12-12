News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Painting of nude Mexican Revolution hero riding horse in high heels causes stir

By Press Association
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 05:31 PM

A controversial painting of a Mexican Revolution hero will remain on exhibit accompanied by a note saying the descendants of Emiliano Zapata do not agree with the effeminate depiction, Mexico’s culture ministry said.

The painting, displayed as part of an exhibit of artworks about Zapata in the Fine Arts Palace in Mexico City, shows a nude man with the revolutionary’s signature moustache astride a horse.

He is wearing high heels and striking a seductive pose.

Zapata’s relatives had threatened to sue to have the painting taken down, arguing that it denigrated Zapata.

Mexican artist Fabian Chairez next to his painting (Marco Ugarte/AP)
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on his culture secretary to mediate the dispute.

He said the family should be heard but that art should not be censored.

The painting titled Revolucion, by painter Fabian Chairez, sparked protests by farmers and counter-protests by defenders of sexual diversity this week.

Zapata relatives visited the exhibit on Wednesday.

As part of the deal to keep the painting up, officials agreed to spread the word about Zapata’s legacy and stop using the painting in official publicity, the statement said.

Emiliano Zapata Mexico Painting Art

